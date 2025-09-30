HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
I am in deep pain: TVK chief Vijay on stampede

Tue, 30 September 2025
16:01
TVK chief and actor Vijay finally opens up about the Karur stampede: "I have never faced such a painful situation in my life. I am in deep pain. Leaving aside all politics, we always request permission from the police for a safe place. But things that shouldn't have happened have happened. I will soon meet the victims. I convey my deepest condolences to the family who are grieving due to the loss. My party functionaries have been arrested by the police. Chief Minister, sir, I request you -- please do not harm my party functionaries. You may come to my house or my office and take any action against me, but not against them. Soon, every truth will come out."

Three TVK functionaries have been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992, has also been levelled against them, a police official said.

According to the FIR, TVK chief Vijay "deliberately" reached late at Velusamypuram in Karur district, leading to overcrowding and restlessness among the people, gathered to attend his rally on September 27, which has left 41 people dead.


