HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

H1B Visa Crisis: What IT Cos Told Govt

Tue, 30 September 2025
Share:
10:39
image
Leading Indian IT companies have approached the government, saying they will substantially reduce their dependence on H1B visas and bring more work back to India to serve their US clients, according to sources privy to the discussions.

The companies had discussions with the government after the US administration announced a sharp hike in H-1B visa fees to a staggering $100,000.

India is the largest beneficiary of this programme, with nearly 71 per cent of these visas issued to Indian nationals.

While stating the IT companies' plans to bring back work from the US to India, an official close to the development explained: "They have said they do not want to be exposed to the vagaries, uncertainties, and changing policies in the US that could affect their long-term business planning."

While a substantial share of H-1B visas goes to global tech majors such as Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, Google, Walmart and JP Morgan -- who together account for over 94.3 per cent of the 95,109 visas issued to the top 10 companies -- Indian IT firms are also affected.

According to US government data as of June 30, TCS ranks second among the top 100 H-1B beneficiaries with 5,505 visas, behind only Amazon. Infosys is 13th with 2,004 visas while LTI Mindtree is 15th with 1,844 visas.

Other Indian firms on the list include HCL America, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and L&T Technology Services.

Collectively, the top seven Indian companies in the top 100 list account for 14,565 H-1B visas.

"It's a bigger problem for big tech companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Apple Inc, Meta, Walmart to tackle as they have substantially more such visas," the official said.

The official added that startup AI companies, many of which had been planning to move part of their teams to the US, which is the global hub of AI innovation, will now likely rethink their strategy and prefer to remain in India.

-- Surajeet Das Gupta, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Delhi godman's phone had chats, DPs with women
LIVE! Delhi godman's phone had chats, DPs with women

'Incredible': Why Trump praised Munir and Sharif
'Incredible': Why Trump praised Munir and Sharif

Former US President Donald Trump claims Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir support his plan to end the Gaza conflict, citing their involvement in negotiations and a recent statement of full support.

'Viable pathway': Modi welcomes Trump's Gaza plan
'Viable pathway': Modi welcomes Trump's Gaza plan

Trump and Netanyahu said on Monday that they have agreed on a plan to end the war in Gaza, but it is unclear whether Hamas will accept the terms.

'Vijay Is Scared For His Family'
'Vijay Is Scared For His Family'

'The biggest mistake was that he fled Karur after the stampede.'

'Significant' H1B Visa Changes Before 2026
'Significant' H1B Visa Changes Before 2026

'This idea that inexpensive tech consultants should be coming into this country and bringing their families, I find it just wrong.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV