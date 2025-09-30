HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gold surges to record Rs 1.17 lakh/10 g

Tue, 30 September 2025
11:31
Gold prices on Tuesday soared Rs 1,217 to hit fresh record high of Rs 1,17,561 per 10 grams in the domestic futures market tracking sharp gains in the overseas market, as investors weighed the risk of a looming US government shutdown alongside expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. 

On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December delivery extended its gains for the fourth straight session by rallying Rs 1,217 or 1.04 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 1,17,561 per 10 grams. Similarly, the February 2026 contract for gold futures jumped Rs 1,314 or 1.12 per cent to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,18,788 per 10 grams. -- PTI

LIVE! Truck trying to avoid pothole crushes student in Bengaluru
LIVE! Truck trying to avoid pothole crushes student in Bengaluru

Delhi baba's phone has multiple pics of women's DPs, chats
Delhi baba's phone has multiple pics of women's DPs, chats

The self-styled godman allegedly went on his criminal spree while being posted as the chairperson of a centrally approved private institute in the national capital.

PoK unrest: 1 killed, several injured during protests
PoK unrest: 1 killed, several injured during protests

A strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) over unfulfilled demands turned violent, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. Mobile and internet services have been suspended in the region.

This Union Minister Wants Ban On 'I Love Muhammad'
This Union Minister Wants Ban On 'I Love Muhammad'

'This campaign reeks of communalism, which is why it is being opposed.'

'Incredible': Why Trump praised Munir and Sharif
'Incredible': Why Trump praised Munir and Sharif

Former US President Donald Trump claims Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir support his plan to end the Gaza conflict, citing their involvement in negotiations and a recent statement of full support.

