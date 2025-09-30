Gold surges to record Rs 1.17 lakh/10 g

11:31





On the MCX, the yellow metal futures for December delivery extended its gains for the fourth straight session by rallying Rs 1,217 or 1.04 per cent to hit a record high of Rs 1,17,561 per 10 grams. Similarly, the February 2026 contract for gold futures jumped Rs 1,314 or 1.12 per cent to hit a lifetime high of Rs 1,18,788 per 10 grams. -- PTI

Gold prices on Tuesday soared Rs 1,217 to hit fresh record high of Rs 1,17,561 per 10 grams in the domestic futures market tracking sharp gains in the overseas market, as investors weighed the risk of a looming US government shutdown alongside expectations of further interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve.