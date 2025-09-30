HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
FIR against Palghar resident for sharing distorted picture of UP CM

Tue, 30 September 2025
19:28
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath/File image
A First Information Report has been registered against a local man at Boisar in the district for allegedly sharing a distorted photograph of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media,  the police said on Tuesday.

Palghar district BJP chief Mahendra Chandrakant Bhone had filed a complaint claiming that the photograph, shared on Instagram, was intended to incite social tensions, said an official.

The social media account was traced to Faisal Dilshad Ali Salwani, a salon worker living in Boisar.

The FIR was registered under section 196(1)(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (promoting enmity between different religious, racial, language, or regional groups or castes) as the photo could "incite communal, religious, and social tension, thereby disturbing public peace," the official said.

No arrest has been made but probe is underway, he said. -- PTI

