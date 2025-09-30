HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Female elephant, stolen from Jharkhand, recovered in Bihar

Tue, 30 September 2025
Share:
17:16
File image
File image
A female elephant, allegedly stolen from Jharkhand's Palamu district and sold for Rs 27 lakh, has been rescued from Chapra district of Bihar, the police said on Tuesday. 

Narendra Kumar Shukla, a resident of Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, had filed a police complaint over theft of the female elephant Jayamati' from Chukur area of Jharkhand's Palamu district on September 12. 

Shukla had purchased the elephant from Ranchi for Rs 40 lakh. 

Manibhushan Prasad, SDPO of Medininagar, said, "The case of the theft was registered at Sadar police station, and investigation is underway. On Monday we received a tip-off that the missing elephant was at Pahadpur in Bihar's Chapra. We made a request to the Bihar Police for assistance. During the course of the probe, it was recovered from Chapra. No one has yet been arrested in the case, and search is underway to nab the culprits," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! When Rajiv Gandhi almost met Bhindranwale
LIVE! When Rajiv Gandhi almost met Bhindranwale

Bihar's final voter roll out, 1.63 lakh added in Patna
Bihar's final voter roll out, 1.63 lakh added in Patna

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that it has come out with the "final electoral roll" in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, taking into account all the claims and objections to the draft voters' lists, which were published as...

Paresh Rawal's 'The Taj Story' poster sparks controversy
Paresh Rawal's 'The Taj Story' poster sparks controversy

'Bollywood now pushing propaganda with #TheTajStory a film twisting history by showing the Taj Mahal as a temple. A country boasting of being the 4th largest economy is drowning in fantasy & communal myths. When propaganda feels...

I didn't visit Karur because...: Vijay on why he left town
I didn't visit Karur because...: Vijay on why he left town

Vijay said the truth about the fatal incident will come out soon, and hinted he was ready to face action.

'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission
'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission

Attacking the Congress, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India has "paid a heavy price" for the sins committed by the Congress while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused the Oppostion party of "mishandling" the situation after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV