EC publishes final electoral roll in Bihar ahead of assembly polls

Tue, 30 September 2025
16:46
The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that it has come out with the "final electoral roll" in Bihar, taking into account all the claims and objections to the draft lists, which were published as part of special intensive revision (SIR). 

Ahead of the assembly elections, the Chief Electoral Officer in Bihar made the announcement on social media, tagging the Election Commission of India. "In the light of Special Intensive Revision, the final electoral roll has been published on 30.09. 2025. People can look up their names by clicking on the link voters.eci.gov.in," said the social media post. The CEO did not mention details of the final electoral roll in the state. PTI

