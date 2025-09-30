HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

DGCA grants aerodrome licence to Navi Mumbai airport

Tue, 30 September 2025
Share:
14:40
image
Update: Aviation regulator DGCA has granted an aerodrome licence to the Navi Mumbai International Airport. NMIA will be the second airport in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

"Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) marks a significant milestone with the grant of its Aerodrome Licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The licence, awarded after meeting stringent safety and regulatory requirements, is an essential prerequisite for commencing operations," operator Navi Mumbai International Airport Ltd (NMIAL) said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Adani Group and Maharashtra's town development authority CIDCO are developing the airport in five phases, with the launch phase expected to accommodate 20 million passengers per annum (MPPA) and handle 0.5 million metric tons (MMT) of cargo. 

With the aerodrome licence now in place, NMIA moves closer to its vision of enhancing regional and international connectivity and establishing a modern gateway that will link Navi Mumbai with the rest of the world, the statement said. The airport is expected to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in early October. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vijay should not have invited so many people: Hema Malini
LIVE! Vijay should not have invited so many people: Hema Malini

6 killed, several injured in major blast in Pak's Quetta
6 killed, several injured in major blast in Pak's Quetta

A powerful explosion in Quetta, Balochistan, Pakistan, has resulted in at least six deaths and numerous injuries. An emergency has been declared in local hospitals.

'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission
'Pressure from...': Chidambaram's big 26/11 admission

Attacking the Congress, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that India has "paid a heavy price" for the sins committed by the Congress while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused the Oppostion party of "mishandling" the situation after...

'Threats To India's Security Serious But Manageable'
'Threats To India's Security Serious But Manageable'

'Saudi-Pak defence pact is to anchor the defence and security of Saudi Arabia and not Pakistan, per se, with Islamabad being the junior partner.'

Asia Cup win best reply to Pakistan's sledging: Tilak
Asia Cup win best reply to Pakistan's sledging: Tilak

Winning the Asia Cup was the "best reply" to an aggressive opposition, middle-order batter Tilak Varma said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV