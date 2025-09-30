Delhi godman's phone had chats, DPs with women

10:29

The police have said the godman continues to lie even when shown proof





Police have found chats with many women on the phone of 62-year-old Saraswati, who tried to lure them with false promises. His phones also had multiple photographs of him with air hostesses and screenshots of display pictures (DP) of women, the officer said.





The self-styled godman allegedly went on his criminal spree while being posted as the chairperson of a centrally approved private institute in the national capital. The officer said that Saraswati is not cooperating with the investigation and continues to mislead interrogators.





"He has shown no remorse for his actions and has been giving evasive replies," he said. His two female associates, who worked in different positions at the institute, are being interrogated and being confronted with him as part of the probe," he said.





Saraswati has repeatedly lied during interrogation, even when he was confronted with evidence, police said. He responds, reluctantly, only when shown documents and digital proof, they said. On Monday, he was also taken to the campus of the institute to point out locations where he used to call his victims. Saraswati was arrested from a hotel in Agra on Sunday after being on the run for several days. PTI

