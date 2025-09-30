Crop damage to nearly 60 lakh hectares of land in Maha: Shinde

17:08

How monsoon 2025 fared





Shinde stated that the Mahayuti government has begun providing financial assistance of Rs 10,000 in cash, along with rice and wheat, to those in need of essential items in the flood-affected regions. Reiterating the state government's stance to support farmers in times of crisis, he informed that nearly 60 lakh hectares of land have been affected by crop damage.





"Many areas have been flooded in Maharashtra, and this is a major problem for the farmers. The rains are unprecedented. At this time, the government stands with the farmers as it has done before. The cabinet discussed the issue. Given the crisis, the government will continue to help farmers. There has been crop damage to nearly 60 lakh hectares of land. In the next 2-3 days, we will have the full data of damaged crops and these things," Shinde, who is also the Shiv Sena chief, said while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.





"In the cabinet meeting, we also discussed that we will help farmers without paying heed to terms and conditions. It is the responsibility of the government to help farmers in such a crisis. In the coming days, we (I, Maharashtra CM and Deputy CM Ajit Dada) will sit together and take a decision for farmers (to recover damages)," he added. -- ANI

