Crime data: Maha topped in corruption, copyright violations in 2023

Tue, 30 September 2025
21:54
Maharashtra recorded the highest 763 cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act in the country in 2023, according to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). 

Interestingly, the state also topped the list in copyright violation cases. As many as 335 such cases were registered in the state with 340 persons claiming to be victims, the report said. 

In corruption cases, Uttar Pradesh was in the second spot with 216 cases. 

Maharashtra was ranked sixth in cases under the Information Technology Act with 960 cases registered in 2023. 

Karnataka topped list with 21,870 IT Act cases. 

Maharashtra recorded the highest 335 cases under the Copyright Act, followed by Karnataka with 204 cases and Uttar Pradesh with 198 cases, the report said. 

When it came to crimes against SCs under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Maharashtra stood second in the country with 340 cases after Uttar Pradesh which recorded 2,771 such cases. -- PTI

