Cong leader seeks enhanced security for Rahul, family

21:02

Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi





In a letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Khan said BJP spokesperson Printo Mahadevan had allegedly threatened to shoot Rahul Gandhi and described the incident as "extremely serious and alarming".





The Congress leader demanded strict action against Mahadevan. He stated that special protection be provided to Rahul Gandhi, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi "in view of the serious risk to their lives".





Khan said Rahul Gandhi has consistently raised his voice for the protection of common people and for safeguarding democracy and the Constitution. -- PTI

Former Maharashtra minister and CWC member Naseem Khan on Tuesday demanded a security upgrade for opposition leader Rahul Gandhi and other members of the Gandhi family.