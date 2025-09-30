Cocaine worth Rs 2 cr seized at Chennai airport

17:48





Acting on a tip-off, the department sleuths intercepted the passenger on his arrival at the international airport here on September 28, authorities said.





Initial investigations led to the seizure of the drug valued at Rs 2 crore in the international market, they said.





"He had concealed the drug as a food item that was being carried in one of his baggages," they said.





The passenger has been detained and further investigation is on.





The identity of the passenger was not disclosed by the authorities. -- PTI

