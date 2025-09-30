HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cocaine worth Rs 2 cr seized at Chennai airport

Tue, 30 September 2025
17:48
The Air Intelligence Unit of the Customs department has seized cocaine weighing 2 kg from a passenger who arrived here from Singapore, official sources said on Tuesday. 

Acting on a tip-off, the department sleuths intercepted the passenger on his arrival at the international airport here on September 28, authorities said. 

Initial investigations led to the seizure of the drug valued at Rs 2 crore in the international market, they said. 

"He had concealed the drug as a food item that was being carried in one of his baggages," they said. 

The passenger has been detained and further investigation is on. 

The identity of the passenger was not disclosed by the authorities. -- PTI

