HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Bengaluru pothole horror: Truck crushes student

Tue, 30 September 2025
Share:
12:24
Representational image
Representational image
A 22-year-old student died after a tipper truck crushed her while trying to avoid a pothole near Budigere Cross in Bengaluru on Tuesday, said the police. 

The accident happened under the jurisdiction of Avalahalli Traffic Police Station on Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) Road. The victim is identified as Tanushree. The driver of the tipper truck fled the spot. He has been identified and will be arrested immediately, the police said. There has been growing criticism against the State government over the potholes on roads in Bangalore. 

While the ministers in the State say that the issue was blown out of proportion and blame the previous BJP government for the situation, the Opposition parties target the Congress government for its "administrative failures." 

Earlier, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya urged Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to prioritise improving the road conditions. Surya alleged that the repeated filling of potholes is a scam, likening it to a "golden goose" for the state government, and accused them of misusing public funds and trust.

"The Deputy CM must focus on how Bengaluru's roads can be made better. If the roads of Delhi are bad, then the people of Delhi will ask questions to the appropriate authority there... Filling of potholes repeatedly is also an ongoing scam... Potholes for the Congress government in Karnataka are like a golden goose that continuously keeps giving them money. It is unfortunate that public money and trust are being eroded in this manner...," Tejasvi Surya said. 

On September 24, BJP MLA K Gopalaiah and party workers staged a protest in front of Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru against the Congress government over the potholes in the city. BJP leader NL Narendra Babu slammed Congress and called Bengaluru a "pothole city". -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Truck trying to avoid pothole crushes student in Bengaluru
LIVE! Truck trying to avoid pothole crushes student in Bengaluru

Delhi baba's phone has multiple pics of women's DPs, chats
Delhi baba's phone has multiple pics of women's DPs, chats

The self-styled godman allegedly went on his criminal spree while being posted as the chairperson of a centrally approved private institute in the national capital.

'Threats To India's Security Serious But Manageable'
'Threats To India's Security Serious But Manageable'

'Saudi-Pak defence pact is to anchor the defence and security of Saudi Arabia and not Pakistan, per se, with Islamabad being the junior partner.'

PoK unrest: 1 killed, several injured during protests
PoK unrest: 1 killed, several injured during protests

A strike in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) over unfulfilled demands turned violent, resulting in one death and multiple injuries. Mobile and internet services have been suspended in the region.

This Union Minister Wants Ban On 'I Love Muhammad'
This Union Minister Wants Ban On 'I Love Muhammad'

'This campaign reeks of communalism, which is why it is being opposed.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV