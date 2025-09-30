Another cleric arrested over 'I Love Muhammad' row

18:46





A group of people had gathered outside Ala Hazrat Dargah and Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan's house, holding "I Love Mohammad" placards.





The protestors pelted stones at the police during the protest after the Friday prayers.





Bareilly range deputy inspector general of police Ajay Kumar Sahni said that many associates of Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who has emerged as the chief conspirator in the stone pelting case, have been arrested.





"Along with Maulana Tauqeer, many of his associates have also been jailed based on evidence. People from Bengal and Bihar have also been arrested and sent to jail. It has been confirmed that this was not a sudden reaction but was pre-planned, in which many things like posters, banners, etc. were already collected," DIG Sahni told ANI.





The local administration carried out bulldozer action on Mohsin Raza's property following his arrest. Mohsin is connected to Maulana Tauqeer Raza, who was also arrested earlier and is currently in judicial custody.





Heavy police deployment continued in Bareilly on Tuesday.





The city has remained tense since a protest over "I Love Muhammad" posters row turned violent on September 26. -- ANI

