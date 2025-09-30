Afghanistan sees telecom shutdown as Taliban cut off internet

12:44





The country is currently experiencing a "total internet blackout", internet watchdog Netblocks reports.





International news agencies say they have lost contact with offices in the capital Kabul. Mobile internet and satellite TV have also been severely disrupted across Afghanistan.





The Taliban have yet to give an official reason for the shutdown. Since seizing power in 2021, the Taliban have imposed numerous restrictions in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic Sharia law. -- BBC

