9 workers killed in accident at TN thermal power plant site

21:58

File image





According to Dr J Radhakrishnan, Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO), these workers were from Assam and the surrounding areas.





The BHEL official has arrived at the spot.





"There was an unfortunate incident at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site where a steel arch fell and nine people died. These people were from Assam and the surrounding areas. One person is injured. BHEL officials are present at the spot," Radhakrishnan told reporters.





The preliminary reports indicate that one worker suffered serious injuries. The injured individuals were taken to Stanley Government Hospital in North Chennai. -- ANI

A devastating accident occurred at the Ennore Thermal Power construction site in Tamil Nadu, where a steel arch collapsed, resulting in the deaths of nine workers on Tuesday.