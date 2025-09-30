HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
8 Arab & Muslim nations welcome Trump's Gaza peace plan

Tue, 30 September 2025
13:24
Eight Arab and Muslim majority nations on Tuesday welcomed US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza and restore peace in the troubled region. 

The plan, unveiled after talks between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, proposes an immediate end to the war in Gaza and the release of all the hostages held by Hamas within 72 hours. Hamas has not yet accepted the peace plan.

The foreign ministers of Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Trkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt welcomed the peace plan. They emphasised the importance of the partnership with the US in securing peace in the region. Along these lines, the ministers welcomed the announcement by President Trump regarding his proposal to end the war, rebuild Gaza, prevent the displacement of the Palestinian people and advance a comprehensive peace, according to a joint statement.

The eight foreign ministers reaffirmed their joint commitment to work with the United States to end the war in Gaza through a comprehensive deal that ensures unrestricted delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza, it said. PTI

