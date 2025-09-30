HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
4.5L crimes against women in India in 2023, highest in...

Tue, 30 September 2025
Close to 4.5 lakh crimes against women were reported in 2023, up marginally from the previous two years, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. 

A total of 4,48,211 crimes against women were reported in 2023, an increase from 4,45,256 cases in 2022 and 4,28,278 in 2021 The figures, compiled from police records in states and union territories, indicate a national crime rate of 66.2 incidents per lakh female population, based on mid-year projected female population estimates of 6,770 lakh. 

The overall chargesheeting rate for these cases stood at 77.6 per cent in 2023. Among states, Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of cases at 66,381, followed by Maharashtra at 47,101, Rajasthan at 45,450, West Bengal at 34,691 and Madhya Pradesh at 32,342. Telangana led in crime rate at 124.9 per lakh female population, ahead of Rajasthan at 114.8, Odisha at 112.4, Haryana at 110.3, and Kerala at 86.1. 

Cruelty by husband or relatives under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) accounted for the largest share with 133,676 cases and a rate of 19.7. Kidnapping and abduction of women with 88,605 cases and a rate of 13.1 followed. Assault on women with intent to outrage modesty found mention in 83,891 cases at a rate of 12.4, while rape in 29,670 cases at a rate of 4.4. Dowry deaths totalled 6,156 cases with a rate of 0.9, abetment to suicide had 4,825 cases at a rate of 0.7, and insult to modesty saw 8,823 cases at a rate of 1.3. Rape cases comprised 28,821 incidents involving women aged 18 and above, and 849 involving girls below 18. Attempts to commit rape numbered 2,796 cases, and acid attacks were reported in 113 cases. Under Special and Local Laws (SLL), crimes against women totalled 87,850 cases. The Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, saw 15,489 cases, while the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, recorded 1,788 cases involving women victims. -- PTI

