HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

13 held in Raj for running honey-trap, insurance fraud racket

Tue, 30 September 2025
Share:
23:13
image
The Rajasthan police claimed to have a busted a racket involved in honey-trapping, insurance fraud and illegal arms trade in Jhalawar district, arresting 13 people including a woman, officials said on Tuesday. 

The  police suspect that 20 to 25 more people from Uttar Pradesh and other states are linked to the racket. 

Superintendent of police Amit Kumar said the racket, led by history-sheeter Hemraj Suman, was active in extortion, blackmail and fraudulent insurance claims. 

The officer said a complaint received on September 24 revealed that the gang financed tractors and other heavy vehicles in the names of farmers and later disposed them off. 

Fake theft cases were then lodged to claim hefty amounts from insurance companies. 

Acting on the input, around 20 police teams carried out simultaneous raids in Jhalawar, Jhalrapatan, Sarola and Kota, arresting Suman and his associates red-handed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! UP man arrested over 'Nepal-like situation' remarks
LIVE! UP man arrested over 'Nepal-like situation' remarks

'Police told Vijay to stop due to overcrowding, but...'
'Police told Vijay to stop due to overcrowding, but...'

The Tamil Nadu government released video clippings showing violations of norms at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, claiming the crowd size more than doubled, causing hardships and leading to a stampede.

8 properties linked Bareilly Dargah cleric to be razed
8 properties linked Bareilly Dargah cleric to be razed

Authorities in Bareilly have identified and are taking action against allegedly illegal properties linked to associates of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan following violent clashes in the city.

Bihar's final voter roll out, 1.63 lakh added in Patna
Bihar's final voter roll out, 1.63 lakh added in Patna

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that it has come out with the "final electoral roll" in Bihar ahead of the assembly polls, taking into account all the claims and objections to the draft voters' lists, which were published as...

Naqvi refused to congratulate India for Asia Cup win?
Naqvi refused to congratulate India for Asia Cup win?

The Men in Blue refused to take the Asia Cup 2025 trophy from Naqvi, who is also Pakistan Interior Minister.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV