HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

X to appeal HC verdict on govt takedown order

Mon, 29 September 2025
Share:
15:11
image
Social media platform X will appeal against Karnataka high court's verdict dismissing its petition challenging the authority of government officials to issue content takedown orders under the Information Technology Act.

Elon Musk-owned X through its official handle said orders issued by police officers to arbitrarily take down content from its platform through a 'secretive online portal called the Sahyog' is a violation of Indian citizens' constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression.

'X respects and complies with Indian law, but this order fails to address the core constitutional issues in our challenge and is inconsistent with the Bombay high court's recent ruling that a similar regime was unconstitutional,' the social media platform said on Monday.

The Karnataka high court had on Wednesday dismissed X Corp's petition challenging the authority of government officials to issue content takedown orders under the Information Technology Act and maintained that social media needs to be regulated.

The bench presided over by Justice M Nagaprasanna stressed on regulation of social media, especially in cases of offences against women.

It further said the Indian marketplace cannot be presumed as a mere playground where information can be disseminated in defiance of statutes or disregard to legality.

'We respectfully disagree with the view that we have no right to raise these concerns because of our incorporation abroad -- X contributes significantly to public discourse in India and the voice of our users is at the heart of our platform. We will appeal this order to defend free expression,' X said.

The social media firm said it is deeply concerned by the recent order from the Karnataka court, which will allow millions of police officers to issue arbitrary takedown orders through a secretive online portal called the Sahyog.

'This new regime has no basis in the law, circumvents Section 69A of the IT Act, violates Supreme Court rulings, and infringes Indian citizens' constitutional rights to freedom of speech and expression. The Sahyog enables officers to order content removal based solely on allegations of 'illegality', without judicial review or due process for speakers, and threatens platforms with criminal liability for non-compliance,' X said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China condoles loss of lives in Karur stampede
LIVE! China condoles loss of lives in Karur stampede

Rahul 'will be shot in chest', ABVP leader says on live TV
Rahul 'will be shot in chest', ABVP leader says on live TV

The Congress party has escalated its attack on the BJP-RSS, alleging a conspiracy to silence Rahul Gandhi after a former ABVP leader made controversial remarks targeting him.

Want to know what happened to him: Zubeen Garg's wife
Want to know what happened to him: Zubeen Garg's wife

The family of Zubeen Garg, an Indian singer who died recently, is seeking a proper inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death, alleging negligence and demanding answers from those who were with him before the incident.

PCB chief Naqvi hits back at Modi
PCB chief Naqvi hits back at Modi

Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the PCB chief, walked away with the Asia Cup trophy after India refused to take the silverware from his hands.

Kargil war veteran was among 4 killed in Leh police firing
Kargil war veteran was among 4 killed in Leh police firing

The Congress party has expressed outrage over the death of ex-serviceman Tsewang Tharchin, a Kargil War veteran, in firing by security forces during a protest in Ladakh. The incident occurred amidst ongoing protests for Sixth Schedule...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV