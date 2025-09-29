Warfare now measured in hours and seconds, not months: Rajnath

19:45

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that warfare is now "measured in hours and seconds, not months", with satellites, drones and sensors redefining the nature of conflict, as he urged the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) to develop a futuristic roadmap that anticipates new challenges, integrates cutting-edge technologies and continuously adapts strategies.





In his address at the 42nd ICG Commanders' Conference held at the force's headquarters here, Singh also underlined that cyber and electronic warfare are "no longer hypothetical threats", but present-day realities.





"A nation may attempt to paralyse our systems not with missiles, but through hacking, cyber-attacks and electronic jamming. The ICG must continuously adapt, upgrade its training and equipment to guard against such threats. Automated surveillance networks and AI-enabled systems are essential to reduce response times to seconds and ensure readiness at all times," he said.





Singh underlined that India's 7,500-km coastline, along with island territories such as the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, poses "enormous challenges", requiring advanced technology, well-trained personnel and round-the-clock surveillance.





He emphasised that maritime threats are becoming increasingly technology-driven and multi-dimensional.





"What were once predictable patterns of smuggling or piracy have now evolved into sophisticated operations using GPS spoofing, remote-controlled boats, encrypted communications, drones, satellite phones and even networks operating on the dark web," he said.





Singh also warned that terrorist organisations exploit modern tools, such as digital mapping and real-time intelligence, to plan their activities.





"Traditional methods are no longer sufficient, we must be ahead of criminals and adversaries by integrating artificial intelligence, machine learning-based surveillance, drones, cyber-defence systems and automated response mechanisms into our maritime security framework," he said.





The conference is being held from September 28 to 30 in the backdrop of "evolving maritime security challenges" and the growing strategic significance of the Indian Ocean Region. -- PTI