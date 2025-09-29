Vijay remained in campaign van, causing overcrowding: FIR

16:09

Actor-politician Vijay, heading the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, remained inside his campaign vehicle at Velusamypuram, the venue, for an extended period, leading to overcrowding and restlessness among the crowd that had gathered to attend his rally on September 27, according to an FIR into the incident in which at least 41 people have died and 60 were injured.





Meanwhile, a TVK source said Vijay has been asked by the police not to visit the government facility to visit the victims of the September 27 stampede due to the sensitive law and order situation.





The police have not booked any case against the actor, but registered an FIR against three key functionaries of the TVK -- district secretary for Karur North Mathiazhagan, party's state general secretary Bussy Anand, and TVK deputy general secretary Nirmal Kumar -- in connection with the stampede.





Also on Monday, the probe panel, headed by Justice (retd) Aruna Jagadeesan, continued with the investigation into the stampede during Vijay's rally. The judge interacted with the patients at the government hospital and later said that she would submit a detailed report to the government once the probe was completed.





The toll due to the stampede at the rally increased to 41 on Monday, with a 60-year-old woman succumbing to her injuries at the hospital in Karur.





The three party functionaries have been booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 125 (endangering life of others), and 223 (disobedience to order), of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Preventing of Damage and Loss) Act, 1992, a police official said.





According to the police, Vijay had remained inside his campaign vehicle at Velusamypuram, the venue, for an extended period, leading to overcrowding and restlessness among the crowd that had gathered.





The stampede occurred after the crowd surged forward to have a closer glimpse of Vijay, the police said, adding that the narrow venue hardly afforded space for so many people, resulting in trampling. Police resorted to a lathi-charge in a bid to restore order. Many who fainted at the venue were rushed to the Karur government hospital.





According to the FIR, the crowd climbed over steel sheds and trees to get a better view, and when these collapsed, they fell on the crowd below, resulting in the fatal stampede. Several persons died due to suffocation and crush injuries, the FIR said.





Following the tragic incident, Vijay was advised against visiting the government hospital in Karur as his presence might cause crowding at the hospital premises, the TVK source said. -- PTI