Vijay holds video conference with senior leaders

13:59

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay on Monday held a video conference with senior leaders from his Pattinapakkam penthouse to discuss the next steps following the Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives.





Meanwhile, posters depicting him with bloodstained hands, have appeared in parts of Karur.





The death toll from the stampede at Tamil Nadu Vetri Kazhagam leader Vijay's campaign rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur has risen to 41.





Among the deceased are 18 women, 13 men, five young girls, and five young boys, bringing the total to 41. So far, 34 victims are from the Karur district, two each from the Erode, Tiruppur, and Dindigul districts, and one from the Salem district.





The massive crowd at Vijay's rally on Saturday evening reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic.





Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals. -- ANI