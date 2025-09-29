HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two dead in Michigan church shooting, suspect killed

Mon, 29 September 2025
Share:
09:38
image
A tragic scene unfolded Sunday in Grand Blanc, Michigan, when a 40-year-old man drove his car into a church building, opened fire on worshippers, and set the building on fire, leaving at least two people dead and several others wounded, CNN reported.

The attack happened at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during a large service.

Grand Blanc Township Police Chief William Renye said the gunman, identified as a man from Burton, Michigan, used an assault rifle and appeared to target people inside the church.

"He then exited his vehicle, firing several rounds at individuals within the church," Renye said.

Two officers were involved in a shootout and killed the suspect, and police believe there is only one person involved.

"We believe we have the guy who did this," Renye added.

At least eight people were shot, including some who are in critical condition. 

Authorities confirmed that children are among the wounded, and the victims have been taken to local hospitals for treatment. Officials expect to find more victims once the fire-damaged building is fully secured, as per CNN.

The gunman is dead, and the motive behind the attack is still unknown. 

Investigators are working to determine what led to the violence.

As for the fire, police believe it was deliberately set by the suspect.

"We're still trying to determine exactly when and where that fire started," Renye said.

"We believe more people were near the fire and were unable to get out of the church."

The investigation: Authorities will execute a search warrant at the suspect's residence and go through cell phone records to 'find out if there was a motive', Renye said.

He said the FBI has allocated '100 agents to the area' to help get statements from witnesses.

Separately, a source told CNN a bomb squad was assessing a suspicious item found on church property.

Sunday's shooting and fire came as members mourned the death of Russell M Nelson, the president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, according to CNN.

Nelson, who was 101 when he died last night, was the oldest-ever president of the church.

He became the leader of the LDS Church in 2018. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US companies told to 'end H1-B abuse'
LIVE! US companies told to 'end H1-B abuse'

'Do We Go Back To India? Do We Stay?'
'Do We Go Back To India? Do We Stay?'

'The kids are already used to this place. We go back and that's a different environment.''So, mentally, emotionally we are stressed.'

Asia Cup: Champions With No Trophy...
Asia Cup: Champions With No Trophy...

The Asia Cup 2025 had been simmering with tension from the very first India-Pakistan encounter, and by the time the final arrived, the animosity had reached boiling point.

Never seen a champion team denied trophy: SKY
Never seen a champion team denied trophy: SKY

The Indian team refused to take the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board chief and known for his vocal anti-India stand.

Modi's Sindoor Remark Goes Viral After India Win
Modi's Sindoor Remark Goes Viral After India Win

'Operation Sindoor on the games field. The outcome is the same - India wins! Congrats to our cricketers,' PM Modi posted on X.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV