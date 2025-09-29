HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump to impose 100% tariffs on movies made outside US

Mon, 29 September 2025
Share:
19:39
image
United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside the United States, claiming that America's film industry had been "stolen" by overseas players.
 
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby.' California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!"
 
"Therefore, in order to solve this long-time, never-ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT," he added.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Trump to impose 100% tariffs on movies made outside US
LIVE! Trump to impose 100% tariffs on movies made outside US

Canada declares Bishnoi gang as 'terrorist entity'
Canada declares Bishnoi gang as 'terrorist entity'

The gang is operated by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is in jail in India.

'Naqvi vs 3rd umpire': BJP, Cong fight over Asia Cup win
'Naqvi vs 3rd umpire': BJP, Cong fight over Asia Cup win

"Not even a single social media post from the Congress congratulating our national team for thrashing Pakistan thrice in the tournament and bringing the Asia Cup home," BJP IT department head Amit Malviya posted on X.

Karur stampede FIR blames Vijay for 'deliberate delay'
Karur stampede FIR blames Vijay for 'deliberate delay'

A TVK source said Vijay has been asked by the police not to visit the government facility to visit the victims of the September 27 stampede due to the sensitive law and order situation.

Sledged by Pak, Tilak spurred by 'Vande Mataram'
Sledged by Pak, Tilak spurred by 'Vande Mataram'

Tilak added that the atmosphere in the stadium fuelled him to excel in a high stakes contest.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV