Trump to impose 100% tariffs on movies made outside US

19:39

United States President Donald Trump on Monday announced a 100% tariff on all movies produced outside the United States, claiming that America's film industry had been "stolen" by overseas players.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "Our movie-making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby.' California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit!"

"Therefore, in order to solve this long-time, never-ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT," he added.