Stock markets bounce back in early trade

10:17

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday after registering a sharp fall last week, amid value-buying at lower levels and a firm trend in global markets.





The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 255.46 points to 80,681.92 in early trade.





The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 89.05 points to 24,743.75. From the Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Eternal, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major gainers.





However, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.





In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded in positive territory, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted lower.





US markets ended higher on Friday. -- PTI