Stock markets bounce back in early trade

Mon, 29 September 2025
10:17
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty rebounded in early trade on Monday after registering a sharp fall last week, amid value-buying at lower levels and a firm trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 255.46 points to 80,681.92 in early trade. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 89.05 points to 24,743.75. From the Sensex firms, Bharat Electronics, Eternal, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major gainers.

However, Hindustan Unilever, Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi, Shanghai's SSE Composite index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng traded in positive territory, while Japan's Nikkei 225 index quoted lower.

US markets ended higher on Friday.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Conversion kingpin offering 'miracle healing' held
Indian team disrespected cricket: Pak captain Salman
Salman Ali Agha feels that Indian team's 'No Handshake' policy while playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup was "disrespectful" to the game.

Never seen a champion team denied trophy: SKY
The Indian team refused to take the trophy from Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the Pakistan Cricket Board chief and known for his vocal anti-India stand.

Father, brother shoot dead Class 12 girl over affair
A 17-year-old girl has been allegedly shot dead by her father and minor brother in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh in a suspected case of honour killing, police said on Monday.

K'taka HC cites Manusmriti to deny bail to rape accused
The Karnataka high court has refused to grant bail to a man accused in a rape case, invoking a verse from Manusmriti pertaining to respecting women and a remark by Mahatma Gandhi while underscoring the need to safeguard women's dignity.

