HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Postgraduate medical student ends life in Maha's Ahilyanagar college

Mon, 29 September 2025
Share:
23:18
image
A 30-year-old postgraduate student of a medical college in Loni in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar district allegedly committed suicide, triggering a social media furore among junior doctors who alleged humiliation and harassment by the head of the institution's paediatrics department.   

Dr Vinod Kumar Goud, hailing from Telangana, was found hanging in his hostel on Saturday by his peers, Loni police station assistant inspector Kailas Wagh said. 

"No suicide note was found at the spot. We have registered an accidental death case and further probe is on," Wagh added. 

Goud allegedly hanged himself in his hostel room at Pravara Institute of Medical Science. 

Several junior doctors took to social media to allege humiliation and harassment by the head of the paediatrics department. 

In a letter, the Pravara Institute of Medical Science said it had constituted an enquiry committee and had suspended the HOD. 

Expressing deep sorrow over Goud's death, it said, "We are aware of messages circulating on social media regarding this incident. While we understand the emotions and concerns expressed, we urge everyone to refrain from drawing premature conclusions or spreading unverified allegations." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Boy hung upside down, beaten at Haryana school
LIVE! Boy hung upside down, beaten at Haryana school

Always open to dialogue on Ladakh with LAB, KDA: Govt
Always open to dialogue on Ladakh with LAB, KDA: Govt

The home ministry said the central government would continue to welcome the discussion with LAB and KDA through the high powered committee on Ladakh or any such platform.

Bomb threat at Vijay's Chennai home days after stampede
Bomb threat at Vijay's Chennai home days after stampede

Chennai Police received a phone call claiming that a bomb had been planted at the ECR, Neelankarai residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief and actor C Joseph Vijay, officials said.

Assam seeks Singapore's help in Zubeen death probe
Assam seeks Singapore's help in Zubeen death probe

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state government has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore to secure full cooperation from authorities in the...

Bareilly unrest: Agitation planned on anti-CAA stir model
Bareilly unrest: Agitation planned on anti-CAA stir model

Police on Monday detained a close associate of cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan in connection with the recent violence in Bareilly during a protest in support of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, officials said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV