HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Plea in HC to restrain Vijay from holding rallies

Mon, 29 September 2025
Share:
08:35
image
The Madras high court on Sunday heard a petition seeking to restrain actor-politician C Joseph Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), from conducting any public gatherings, rallies, or gatherings until the completion of the official inquiry into the Karur stampede tragedy.

Justice N Senthilkumar of the Madras high court heard an urgent petition at 4:30 pm, seeking to restrain Vijay's TVK from public meetings, rallies, or gatherings.

The plea came in the wake of the Saturday incident at Karur, where a massive crowd at a TVK campaign event led to a stampede, resulting in the death of at least 40 people and leaving dozens injured.

The tragedy, which has shocked the state, has raised serious questions over event management, police security, and crowd control measures.

According to sources, the petitioner had argued that continuing large-scale political gatherings without accountability could risk further loss of life and that the state machinery must first complete a thorough investigation before granting permission for fresh rallies.

The Tamil Nadu government had already ordered a probe, with senior officials and the police top brass reviewing the lapses.

Political leaders across party lines, including Chief Minister MK Stalin, opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami, and Union leaders, had expressed grief and called for strict measures to prevent recurrence.  -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Plea in HC to restrain Vijay from holding rallies
LIVE! Plea in HC to restrain Vijay from holding rallies

Asia Cup trophy NOT AWARDED to champions India
Asia Cup trophy NOT AWARDED to champions India

The Asia Cup trophy was ultimately not awarded to champions India in the customary ceremony after they refused to accept it from Naqvi in Dubai on Sunday.

Asia Cup: Champions With No Trophy...
Asia Cup: Champions With No Trophy...

The Asia Cup 2025 had been simmering with tension from the very first India-Pakistan encounter, and by the time the final arrived, the animosity had reached boiling point.

TN stampede toll rises to 40; protest before Vijay's house
TN stampede toll rises to 40; protest before Vijay's house

On the admissions, he said 26 people were treated in the OPD and were discharged. And of the 67 admitted as in-patients, 2 were critical. All others were stable. One of the patients was shifted to the Madurai GH for further treatment.

'Vijay Just Fled The Scene'
'Vijay Just Fled The Scene'

'Vijay should have stayed there for the night and in the morning he should have met the people.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV