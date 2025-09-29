Pak threatens Afghanistan of 'force' if security talks fail

12:26

Pakistan has warned the Taliban that failure of ongoing border security talks will be answered with force, stressing terrorism threatens stability, investment, and regional peace, Khaama Press reported.





Pakistan's State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry has warned that if negotiations with the Taliban fail to stop cross-border terrorism, Islamabad will respond with 'the language of bullets'.





Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, Chaudhry described terrorism as the country's biggest challenge.





He said ongoing operations in Pakistan's restive areas would continue to secure internal stability and create space for economic investment.





The minister alleged that nearly 80 per cent of militants involved in recent attacks inside Pakistan were Afghan nationals. He added that stricter border control measures were being considered to prevent infiltration.





Chaudhry stressed that Pakistan was determined to eliminate all security threats, calling stability and security essential prerequisites for development.





He said those who only understand 'the language of bullets' would be dealt with accordingly.In recent months, violence has surged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the tribal districts, with near-weekly reports of soldiers, policemen, and civilians killed in militant attacks and bombings, as per Khaama Press.





Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted the issue in his address to the UN General Assembly, saying Pakistan continues to face 'externally sponsored terrorism' that places serious pressure on national security.





He urged the global community to cooperate in tackling the threat.Analysts say Pakistan's toughened stance reflects growing frustration over cross-border militancy and the lack of meaningful response from Kabul.





They warn that without constructive engagement, the violence could worsen and destabilise the broader region.





Meanwhile, on Sunday, Afghans deported from Pakistan have voiced concern about police mistreatment in that country and the difficulties they are facing upon return, Tolo News reported.





Many deportees are calling on the Islamic Emirate and aid organisations to provide shelter and support. -- ANI