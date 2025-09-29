Open to talk on Ladakh issue with ABL, KDA: Govt

21:10

Security personnel stand guard as the road wears a deserted look in Leh/ANI Photo





The statement by the Union home ministry came after KDA announced that it will stay away from talks with the Centre till normalcy is restored and a conducive atmosphere is created in Ladakh.





The KDA said it would rethink about returning to the table, "if the right steps are taken before the scheduled next round of talks (on October 6)".





The home ministry said the central government would continue to welcome the discussion with ABL and KDA through the high powered committee on Ladakh or any such platform.





The government has always been open for dialogues on Ladakh matters with the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance "at any time", the statement said. -- PTI

