HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Netanyahu apologises to Qatar PM over Sept strike

Mon, 29 September 2025
Share:
23:56
image
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday apologised to Qatar's Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani for the September 9 Israeli strike, according to the Times of Israel report. 

The call, held from the White House where Netanyahu is hosted by US President Donald Trump, included Trump as well. 

Netanyahu called al Thani to extend the apology during his White House meeting on Monday with President Donald Trump. 

The apology is key to finalising a Gaza ceasefire and securing hostage releases, as Qatar had refused to mediate with Hamas after the Israeli strike in Doha missed several top leaders, the report said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Netanyahu apologises to Qatar PM over Sept strike
LIVE! Netanyahu apologises to Qatar PM over Sept strike

Trump announces 100% tariffs on foreign-made movies
Trump announces 100% tariffs on foreign-made movies

President Trump announces 100% tariffs on movies made outside the US, potentially impacting the Indian film industry. The move follows similar tariffs on pharmaceutical products.

Karur stampede FIR blames Vijay for 'deliberate delay'
Karur stampede FIR blames Vijay for 'deliberate delay'

A TVK source said Vijay has been asked by the police not to visit the government facility to visit the victims of the September 27 stampede due to the sensitive law and order situation.

Canada declares Bishnoi gang as 'terrorist entity'
Canada declares Bishnoi gang as 'terrorist entity'

The gang is operated by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is in jail in India.

Kargil war veteran was among 4 killed in Leh police firing
Kargil war veteran was among 4 killed in Leh police firing

The Congress party has expressed outrage over the death of ex-serviceman Tsewang Tharchin, a Kargil War veteran, in firing by security forces during a protest in Ladakh. The incident occurred amidst ongoing protests for Sixth Schedule...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV