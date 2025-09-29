Marathwada rains: 104 deaths since June 1; 2838 animals have perished

17:52

A total of 104 persons have died in monsoon-related incidents since June 1 in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, officials said on Monday.

Excess rainfall has impacted 3050 villages in the region, which comprises Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Dharashiv, Hingoli, Latur and Beed districts, causing crop damage and losses to farmers, as per a report from the divisional commissioner office.





"Of the 104 deaths recorded in Marathwada between June 1 and September 29, seven took place in floods since September 26. A total of 2838 animals have perished since June 1, including 685 in Beed," the report stated.

Nanded led with deaths of 28 persons, followed by 17 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 16 in Beed, 13 in Hingoli, nine each in Jalna and Dharashiv, and six each in Parbhani and Latur, the report informed.





"Roads of length 2701 kilometres, 1504 bridges, 222 water lakes, 1064 schools, 9567 electricity poles, 58 buildings of local governing offices, 392 water pipeline schemes, 352 primary health centres are partially or fully damaged in the recent floods," it said.





The report added that repairs of the above would cost Rs 2432.53 crore.





The lists of farmers who have faced losses will be uploaded and the farmers have to do e-KYC and get the aid in their bank accounts, Divisional Commissioner Jitendra Papalkar told PTI.





The floods in the region are decreasing but alert is being maintained for people residing in low lying areas along Godavari river banks, Papalkar added.





Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reviewed the flood situation in Marathwada. -- PTI