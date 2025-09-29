Kerala CM reiterates support for Palestine, calls to end Gaza 'genocide'

16:20

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday reiterated his government's solidarity with the people of Palestine and called for an end to the alleged "genocide" in Gaza.





Vijayan conveyed the support during a meeting with Abdullah Abu Shawesh, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to India, at the chief minister's chamber in the Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.





"Had the honour of meeting Mr Abdullah Abu Shawesh, Ambassador of the State of Palestine to India, during his visit to Kerala. Reiterated Kerala's unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and our demand for an immediate end to the genocide in Gaza. Kerala will always stand firm for justice to the people of Palestine," Vijayan said in a post on 'X'.





In a statement issued later, Vijayan said Kerala has "always been with the people of Palestine."





He alleged that, with the support of the US, Israel was denying democratic rights to Palestine by "violating all international conventions."





"Kerala stands with the Palestinian people's right to self-determination," he asserted.





The chief minister urged immediate intervention by the United Nations and the international community to restore peace in the Middle East and facilitate the creation of the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with UN resolutions.





During the meeting, the ambassador explained the "Israel invasion" and the current problems being faced by Palestine, the statement said.





Shawesh welcomed the support provided by Kerala to Palestine at this crucial juncture, the statement said, adding that the country needs more backing, which is expected to come from across the world.





The death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has topped 66,000 Palestinians, Gaza's Health Ministry said Sunday. -- PTI