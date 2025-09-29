HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Karur stampede: Stalin warns against rumours

Mon, 29 September 2025
Share:
15:00
image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday warned against spreading rumours in the social media on the distressing stampede incident in Karur. 

The deaths of 41 persons in the tragic incident on September 27 was very sorrowful and the victims of the incident should not be viewed as those belonging to a particular party but ought to be seen as fellow Tamils, he said. 

'What happened in Karur was a great tragedy. My heart is heavy due to the great sorrow. After mobilising the district administration immediately after receiving the information, I could not remain in Chennai. I rushed to Karur to console the victims,' the chief minister said in a video message posted on his official X site.

Stating that he has been watching the posts on the social media, Stalin said it was sad that some people spread rumours about the incident or even indulged in slander.

Do not spread rumour, don't slander on the social media about the tragedy in Karur. Everyone should behave responsibly, the chief minister said.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China condoles loss of lives in Karur stampede
LIVE! China condoles loss of lives in Karur stampede

Rahul 'will be shot in chest', ABVP leader says on live TV
Rahul 'will be shot in chest', ABVP leader says on live TV

The Congress party has escalated its attack on the BJP-RSS, alleging a conspiracy to silence Rahul Gandhi after a former ABVP leader made controversial remarks targeting him.

Want to know what happened to him: Zubeen Garg's wife
Want to know what happened to him: Zubeen Garg's wife

The family of Zubeen Garg, an Indian singer who died recently, is seeking a proper inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death, alleging negligence and demanding answers from those who were with him before the incident.

PCB chief Naqvi hits back at Modi
PCB chief Naqvi hits back at Modi

Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the PCB chief, walked away with the Asia Cup trophy after India refused to take the silverware from his hands.

Kargil war veteran was among 4 killed in Leh police firing
Kargil war veteran was among 4 killed in Leh police firing

The Congress party has expressed outrage over the death of ex-serviceman Tsewang Tharchin, a Kargil War veteran, in firing by security forces during a protest in Ladakh. The incident occurred amidst ongoing protests for Sixth Schedule...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV