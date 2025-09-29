Karur stampede: Sitharaman visits injured at hospital

12:17

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday reached the site of the September 27 stampede in Karur in Tamil Nadu in which 41 people lost their lives.





The Union minister then visited the Government Medical College Hospital in Karur.





Earlier today, she arrived at the Coimbatore International Airport before proceeding to the site of the stampede that took place during a public event of TVK (Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam) chief and actor Vijay.





Sitharaman was accompanied by Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs L Murugan. -- ANI