ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 schedule

The full schedule for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 has been unveiled, with the hosts set to kick off their campaign on September 30 against Sri Lanka.



The tournament, which runs from September 30 to November 2, features eight teams battling it out for the coveted trophy, with the semifinals scheduled for October 29 and October 30, leading up to the Final on November 2.



The Indian team's league phase schedule is packed with crucial encounters, including matches against all major rivals.