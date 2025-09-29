Hyderabad police crack major Telugu movie piracy racket, arrest five

19:56





The prime accused, Ashwani Kumar (21) of Patna, was identified as the kingpin behind the leakage of HD movies before their theatrical release.





The police said Kumar had hacked multiple government websites, including those of Bihar and Jharkhand.





He hacked the main servers of digital media companies, copied HD movies, and distributed them via Telegram channels.





He also shared them with gaming and betting organisers, Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand told reporters.





The arrests follow a comprehensive investigation into the piracy of several recent Telugu films, including HIT: The Third Case, Single, Kuberaa, and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which were uploaded onto illegal platforms, the commissioner said.





Acting on a complaint filed on June 5 by the anti-video piracy cell of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce, police traced pirated HD copies to prominent piracy websites.





Some of these copies were still accessible before the network was taken down.





The police explained that piracy in India operates mainly in two ways leakage of HD copies from digital service providers, and 'cam releases 'recordings made in theatres on opening day using handheld cameras, smartphones, or hidden devices. -- PTI

