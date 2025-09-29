Good captains don't announce ceasefire...: Cong's dig at PM

18:30

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "Operation Sindoor" post on X, the Congress on Monday said it is not right to compare a cricket match to a battlefield but when the prime minister has made that comparison, he needs to learn from the Indian cricket team that when one is close to victory, then "good captains do not announce a ceasefire on the orders of any third umpire".





Modi on Sunday likened the India-Pakistan final in the Asia Cup to Operation Sindoor and said the outcome was the same as India won.

"Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same -- India wins! Congrats to our cricketers," he said in a post on X.





Tagging the post, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "Prime Minister ji, first of all, it is not right to compare a cricket match to a battlefield."





"Secondly, if you have made the comparison anyway, then you need to learn from the Indian team that when you are close to victory, good captains do not announce a ceasefire on the orders of any third umpire," he said in a post in Hindi, in an apparent reference to the Congress's claim that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre halted Operation Sindoor under pressure from US President Donald Tump.





India had named its military operation "Operation Sindoor" following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, as it targeted terrorists based in Pakistan and then engaged in a conflict with the neighbouring country's military.





India secured its ninth Asia Cup title, beating arch-rivals Pakistan by five wickets, in a thrilling final in Dubai on Sunday. -- PTI