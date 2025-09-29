Gaza peace on cards? Netanyahu to meet Trump

22:07

File image





"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his delegation have departed for Washington. The Prime Minister will meet with President Trump at the White House at 11:00 (EDT). Following the meeting, the two leaders are expected to issue statements to the media at 13:15 (EDT)," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.





Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, also extended his wishes to Netanyahu ahead of the visit.





"I wish Prime Minister @netanyahu great success in his important visit to Washington today and in his meeting with President @realDonaldTrump at the White House," Danon posted on X.





The emphasis on the importance of Netanyahu's visit by Ambassador Danon comes as the addition of a press conference to the White House meeting has raised speculation that the Trump administration may use this platform to announce that it has finalised its agreement for ending the conflict in Gaza and releasing the remaining Israeli hostages held there, as per The Times of Israel.





The US has secured initial backing for the plan from Arab and Muslim partners needed for the postwar management of Gaza.





However, Israel was still deliberating the plan on Sunday, while Hamas said it hadn't even been presented with it yet, as per The Times of Israel. -- ANI

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday departed for Washington along with his delegation to meet US President Donald Trump.