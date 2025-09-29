HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gaza peace on cards? Netanyahu to meet Trump

Mon, 29 September 2025
Share:
22:07
File image
File image
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday departed for Washington along with his delegation to meet US President Donald Trump.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his delegation have departed for Washington. The Prime Minister will meet with President Trump at the White House at 11:00 (EDT). Following the meeting, the two leaders are expected to issue statements to the media at 13:15 (EDT)," the Prime Minister's Office posted on X.

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, also extended his wishes to Netanyahu ahead of the visit. 

"I wish Prime Minister @netanyahu great success in his important visit to Washington today and in his meeting with President @realDonaldTrump at the White House," Danon posted on X.

The emphasis on the importance of Netanyahu's visit by Ambassador Danon comes as the addition of a press conference to the White House meeting has raised speculation that the Trump administration may use this platform to announce that it has finalised its agreement for ending the conflict in Gaza and releasing the remaining Israeli hostages held there, as per The Times of Israel.

The US has secured initial backing for the plan from Arab and Muslim partners needed for the postwar management of Gaza. 

However, Israel was still deliberating the plan on Sunday, while Hamas said it hadn't even been presented with it yet, as per The Times of Israel. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Open to talk on Ladakh issue with ABL, KDA: Govt
LIVE! Open to talk on Ladakh issue with ABL, KDA: Govt

Always open to dialogue on Ladakh with LAB, KDA: Govt
Always open to dialogue on Ladakh with LAB, KDA: Govt

The home ministry said the central government would continue to welcome the discussion with LAB and KDA through the high powered committee on Ladakh or any such platform.

Bomb threat at Vijay's Chennai home days after stampede
Bomb threat at Vijay's Chennai home days after stampede

Chennai Police received a phone call claiming that a bomb had been planted at the ECR, Neelankarai residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief and actor C Joseph Vijay, officials said.

Assam seeks Singapore's help in Zubeen death probe
Assam seeks Singapore's help in Zubeen death probe

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state government has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore to secure full cooperation from authorities in the...

Sledged by Pak, Tilak spurred by 'Vande Mataram'
Sledged by Pak, Tilak spurred by 'Vande Mataram'

Tilak added that the atmosphere in the stadium fuelled him to excel in a high stakes contest.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV