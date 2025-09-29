HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gautam Adani meets Zubeen Garg's family members

Mon, 29 September 2025
22:15
Adani Group chief Gautam Adani meets family members of Zubeen Garg./Image courtesy Jeet Adani/X
Gautam Adani, the chairman of the Adani Group, paid tribute to Zubeen Garg after the singer's demise in Singapore on September 19.

Taking to his X handle, Gautam Adani expressed his sorrow for the passing of the singer. He called the singer "legend" and the "heartbeat of northeast" for his singing career.

"Yesterday, in Guwahati, I met with the family of Zubeen Garg, a true legend whose music became the heartbeat of the Northeast and whose love for the people will forever resonate across generations. May his music and memories continue to inspire millions, and may his noble soul rest in peace," wrote Gautam Adani.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered iconic Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, offering his tributes in the 126th episode of Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday.

PM Modi spoke about how Zubeen had a deep connection with the culture of Assam."People are mourning the untimely demise of Zubeen Garg.  -- ANI

