Gandhi statue in London vandalised, India condemns act

Mon, 29 September 2025
23:46
File image
The High Commission of India has strongly condemned the vandalism of Mahatma Gandhi's statue at Tavistock Square in London on Monday, just days before the annual Gandhi Jayanti celebrations are scheduled to be held at the site on October 2. 

The plinth of the iconic statue, which depicts the Father of the Nation in a seated meditative pose, was discovered daubed with some disturbing graffiti. 

The Indian mission said it has reported the desecration to the local authorities, even as its officials are at the site to coordinate the restoration of the monument to its original state. 

The High Commission of India in London is deeply saddened and strongly condemns the shameful act of vandalism of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Tavistock Square in London, the Indian High Commission in London said in a statement on social media. 

This is not just vandalism, but a violent attack on the idea of non-violence, three days before the International Day of Non-Violence, and on the legacy of the Mahatma. 

"We have taken this up strongly with local authorities for immediate action, and our team is already on site, coordinating with authorities to restore the statue to its original dignity, it stated.

