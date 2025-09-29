Gadkari blames 'powerful import lobby' for ethanol row

18:37

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday refused to be pulled into a controversy over allegations against him with regard to ethanol blending, saying it is work of a powerful import lobby upset by his decisions.

Speaking at a programme in Nagpur, the minister likened himself to a "tree that bears fruit," and said, "I don't respond to such criticisms because then it becomes news. The tree that bears fruit is the one people throw stones at. It is better that we avoid it."

Gadkari said the focus of his policy is to promote ethanol blending, make farmers energy producers, and reduce pollution.

He claimed that the policy had directly hurt those with vested interests in fuel imports.

"About Rs 22 lakh crore were going out of the country due to imports of fossil fuels. Their businesses got affected and they got angry and started paid news against me," the minister said.

"I have not taken a single penny from any contractor till date and hence contractors fear me," he stressed.

Gadkari said that he would focus on his work and not get distracted by false allegations, which are common and predictable part of politics."People know what the truth is...I have gone through such things many times in the past."

CIAN Agro Industries, a company run by Nikhil Gadkari, son of the Union Minister, has been the centre of a controversy over dramatic rise in profits and revenues since the time the BJP-led government mandated 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol.

The company saw its revenue surge from Rs 17.47 crore (Q1 FY24) to Rs 510.8 crore (Q1 FY26). Profits too shot up from almost negligible levels to over Rs 52 crore, largely riding the ethanol blending boom and expansion into new subsidiaries.

CIAN Agro's share price also zoomed to Rs 2,023 on the BSE on Monday from Rs 172 a year ago.

Analysts have said the growth is not only from ethanol sales, but also from "other income" and new businesses. -- PTI