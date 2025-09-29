HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Gadkari blames 'powerful import lobby' for ethanol row

Mon, 29 September 2025
Share:
18:37
image
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday refused to be pulled into a controversy over allegations against him with regard to ethanol blending, saying it is work of a powerful import lobby upset by his decisions.
 
Speaking at a programme in Nagpur, the minister likened himself to a "tree that bears fruit," and said, "I don't respond to such criticisms because then it becomes news. The tree that bears fruit is the one people throw stones at. It is better that we avoid it."
 
Gadkari said the focus of his policy is to promote ethanol blending, make farmers energy producers, and reduce pollution.
 
He claimed that the policy had directly hurt those with vested interests in fuel imports.
 
"About Rs 22 lakh crore were going out of the country due to imports of fossil fuels. Their businesses got affected and they got angry and started paid news against me," the minister said.
 
"I have not taken a single penny from any contractor till date and hence contractors fear me," he stressed.
 
Gadkari said that he would focus on his work and not get distracted by false allegations, which are common and predictable part of politics."People know what the truth is...I have gone through such things many times in the past."
 
CIAN Agro Industries, a company run by Nikhil Gadkari, son of the Union Minister, has been the centre of a controversy over dramatic rise in profits and revenues since the time the BJP-led government mandated 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol.
 
The company saw its revenue surge from Rs 17.47 crore (Q1 FY24) to Rs 510.8 crore (Q1 FY26). Profits too shot up from almost negligible levels to over Rs 52 crore, largely riding the ethanol blending boom and expansion into new subsidiaries.
 
CIAN Agro's share price also zoomed to Rs 2,023 on the BSE on Monday from Rs 172 a year ago.
 
Analysts have said the growth is not only from ethanol sales, but also from "other income" and new businesses. -- PTI  

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Good captains don't announce ceasefire...: Cong jabs PM
LIVE! Good captains don't announce ceasefire...: Cong jabs PM

'Naqvi vs 3rd umpire': BJP, Cong fight over Asia Cup win
'Naqvi vs 3rd umpire': BJP, Cong fight over Asia Cup win

"Not even a single social media post from the Congress congratulating our national team for thrashing Pakistan thrice in the tournament and bringing the Asia Cup home," BJP IT department head Amit Malviya posted on X.

HC bars Rupa from publishing Constitution of India
HC bars Rupa from publishing Constitution of India

The judge restrained Rupa from manufacturing, publishing, marketing, selling, or advertising its red-and-black coat-pocket edition of the Constitution by itself or by franchisees, dealers, distributors, or agents.

'Suspend India From ICC Tournaments'
'Suspend India From ICC Tournaments'

'In any other sport, this would have been an open and shut case. But with ICC Chairman, CEO, CFO, Commercial chief, and head of Events and Communications being Indians, suspension seems unlikely.'

FIR filed against BJP leader for death threat to Rahul
FIR filed against BJP leader for death threat to Rahul

Police in Kerala have registered a case against a BJP leader for allegedly threatening to shoot Rahul Gandhi during a television debate. The remarks sparked widespread condemnation and protests from Congress workers.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV