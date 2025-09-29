HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
England all-rounder Chris Woakes retires

Mon, 29 September 2025
England all-rounder Chris Woakes on Monday announced his retirement from international cricket following his omission from the Ashes squad last week. 
 
In his 15-year career as an England cricketer, Woakes, a pace-bowling all-rounder, played 62 Tests scoring 2034 runs and taking 192 wickets. 

The 36-year-old has also played 122 ODIs and 33 T20Is, making 1524 and 147 runs respectively. He has taken 204 wickets jointly in white ball formats. 

"The moment has come, and I've decided that the time is right for me to retire from international cricket," Woakes said.

Woakes' final Test appearance came against India at The Oval when he came out to bat with his arm in a sling, attempting futilely to prevent the visitors from etching a series-levelling win in the fifth Test. 

"Playing for England was something I aspired to do since I was a kid dreaming in the back garden, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have lived out those dreams. 

"Representing England, wearing the Three Lions and sharing the field with teammates over the last 15 years, many of whom have become lifelong friends, are things I'll look back on with the greatest pride," he said. 

Woakes was part of England's two ICC World Cup wins -- the 2019 ODI World Cup at home and the T20 version at Australia in 2022.  

"Making my debut in 2011 in Australia seems like yesterday, but time flies when you're having fun. Lifting two World Cups and being part of some amazing Ashes series is something I never thought was possible, and those memories and celebrations with my teammates will stay with me forever.

"To my Mum and Dad, my wife Amie and our girls Laila and Evie, thank you for your unwavering love, support and sacrifices over the years. None of this would have been possible without you.

"I look forward to continuing to play county cricket and exploring more franchise opportunities in the near future," he noted. -- PTI

