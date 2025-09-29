Conversion kingpin offering 'miracle healing' held

10:43

The alleged mastermind of a religious conversion racket accused of luring people from the Scheduled Castes into adopting Christianity through inducements and claims of 'miraculous healing' has been arrested, officials said on Monday.





DCP (South) Nipun Agarwal said the accused, identified as Malkhan (43), a resident of Baktauri Kheda, was arrested on Sunday from Hulaskheda Road in the same area.





"He had been absconding after an FIR was lodged against him. A police team tracked him down and took him into custody," Agarwal, flanked by Additional DCP Ralapalli Vasanth Kumar and area's ACP Rajneesh Verma, told reporters.





According to a police statement, Malkhan had constructed a hall-like structure on his farmland and was allegedly using it as a makeshift church.





Every Sunday and Thursday, he allegedly gathered women and children from Scheduled Castes, promising cures for illnesses and offering inducements. During these gatherings, baptisms were allegedly conducted to convert participants to Christianity.





Police said Malkhan had himself adopted Christianity and changed the names of his children and relatives to Christian names.





He also ran a WhatsApp group called 'Yeshu Changai Sabha' to reach out to members of the Scheduled Castes, the statement said.





During his arrest, two books on Biblical teachings and other promotional material were recovered, police said.





His financial sources are also under investigation, and police are contacting those who may have been converted.





An FIR was registered at Nigohan police station under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021.





The arresting police team has been rewarded with Rs 25,000 in cash by the DCP South, officials added. -- PTI