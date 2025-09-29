HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

China condoles loss of lives in Karur stampede

Mon, 29 September 2025
Share:
15:41
image
China on Monday expressed 'deep condolences' and sympathies to the families of those killed in a stampede at actor-politician Vijay-led rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur town.

Forty-one people were killed and dozens injured in the stampede on Saturday.

"We express our deep condolences for the victims, and our heart goes out to their families and those who are injured," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a media briefing here while responding to a question.

He said that the Chinese embassy in India expressed its sympathy and condolences.

There were no reports of any deaths or injuries to any Chinese nationals in the incident, he said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! China condoles loss of lives in Karur stampede
LIVE! China condoles loss of lives in Karur stampede

Rahul 'will be shot in chest', ABVP leader says on live TV
Rahul 'will be shot in chest', ABVP leader says on live TV

The Congress party has escalated its attack on the BJP-RSS, alleging a conspiracy to silence Rahul Gandhi after a former ABVP leader made controversial remarks targeting him.

Want to know what happened to him: Zubeen Garg's wife
Want to know what happened to him: Zubeen Garg's wife

The family of Zubeen Garg, an Indian singer who died recently, is seeking a proper inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his death, alleging negligence and demanding answers from those who were with him before the incident.

PCB chief Naqvi hits back at Modi
PCB chief Naqvi hits back at Modi

Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the PCB chief, walked away with the Asia Cup trophy after India refused to take the silverware from his hands.

Kargil war veteran was among 4 killed in Leh police firing
Kargil war veteran was among 4 killed in Leh police firing

The Congress party has expressed outrage over the death of ex-serviceman Tsewang Tharchin, a Kargil War veteran, in firing by security forces during a protest in Ladakh. The incident occurred amidst ongoing protests for Sixth Schedule...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV