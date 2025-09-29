HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Boy hung upside down, beaten at Haryana school; principal held

Mon, 29 September 2025
22:33
A Class 2 student was hung upside down from a window and beaten up at a private school here allegedly by a bus driver at the behest of the school principal, police said on Monday. 

The two were nabbed after a video of the incident made rounds on social media. 

According to the police, the boy was subjected to corporal punishment for not doing his homework. 

The school principal had called the bus driver to scold the child. 

The driver took the boy to a room in the school and tied him upside down with a window and slapped him, they said, adding that the accused also recorded the video of the incident and later uploaded it on social media. 

The incident is stated to have taken place recently, but the boy's parents came to know about it on Saturday after the video surfaced on social media. 

The child then narrated the ordeal to his parents upon being asked about the incident, they said. 

The parents lodged a complaint with the police alleging that their son's legs were tied with a rope and he was hung upside down from a window in the school premises and the bus driver was allegedly beating him, the police said. 

While the bus driver was arrested on Sunday, the principal was apprehended today, they said. -- PTI

