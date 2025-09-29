HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP, TVK leaders held for spreading rumours on Karur stampede

Mon, 29 September 2025
20:26
File image
File image
The Tamil Nadu police arrested three political functionaries including TVK for allegedly propagating rumours and misinformation on social media regarding the recent fatal stampede at a political rally in Karur. 

The individuals were apprehended as part of a wider police crackdown on rumour-mongering and the spreading of unverified content that authorities warned could disturb public peace. 

The arrested persons have been identified as Sahayam, who is the BJP state secretary (art and culture) and two TVK leaders namely Sivaneswaran from Mangadu and Sarathkumar from Avadi. -- ANI

