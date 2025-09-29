HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

3 minors held for theft at boxer Mary Kom's Haryana residence

Mon, 29 September 2025
Share:
22:56
image
Three minors have been apprehended in connection with a theft at the residence of international boxer Mary Kom in Faridabad, the police said on Monday. 

The minors allegedly broke into the house on Wednesday while the boxer was in Meghalaya to attend a marathon event. 

They decamped with several valuables and household items, police said. 

The incident came to light on Saturday when a neighbour, while reviewing CCTV footage, spotted individuals fleeing with items on their shoulders.

The matter was reported to the police following confirmation of the break-in, and an FIR was registered at the Surajkund police station. 

Acting swiftly, Faridabad police apprehended the accused within 24 hours of the FIR being lodged. Items recovered from their possession include three LED televisions, two branded watches, a trimmer, several pairs of shoes, and other household articles, officials said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Boy hung upside down, beaten at Haryana school
LIVE! Boy hung upside down, beaten at Haryana school

Always open to dialogue on Ladakh with LAB, KDA: Govt
Always open to dialogue on Ladakh with LAB, KDA: Govt

The home ministry said the central government would continue to welcome the discussion with LAB and KDA through the high powered committee on Ladakh or any such platform.

Bomb threat at Vijay's Chennai home days after stampede
Bomb threat at Vijay's Chennai home days after stampede

Chennai Police received a phone call claiming that a bomb had been planted at the ECR, Neelankarai residence of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Chief and actor C Joseph Vijay, officials said.

Assam seeks Singapore's help in Zubeen death probe
Assam seeks Singapore's help in Zubeen death probe

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state government has asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to invoke the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore to secure full cooperation from authorities in the...

Bareilly unrest: Agitation planned on anti-CAA stir model
Bareilly unrest: Agitation planned on anti-CAA stir model

Police on Monday detained a close associate of cleric and Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief Tauqeer Raza Khan in connection with the recent violence in Bareilly during a protest in support of the 'I Love Muhammad' campaign, officials said.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV