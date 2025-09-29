3 minors held for theft at boxer Mary Kom's Haryana residence

22:56





The minors allegedly broke into the house on Wednesday while the boxer was in Meghalaya to attend a marathon event.





They decamped with several valuables and household items, police said.





The incident came to light on Saturday when a neighbour, while reviewing CCTV footage, spotted individuals fleeing with items on their shoulders.





The matter was reported to the police following confirmation of the break-in, and an FIR was registered at the Surajkund police station.





Acting swiftly, Faridabad police apprehended the accused within 24 hours of the FIR being lodged. Items recovered from their possession include three LED televisions, two branded watches, a trimmer, several pairs of shoes, and other household articles, officials said. -- PTI

