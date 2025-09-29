26 Bangladeshi infiltrators sent back to their country from Assam: Himanta

21:38





"The power of the divine Shakti destroys all evils - this time it is illegal infiltrators. With the blessings of Maa Durga, 26 illegal infiltrators have been 'PUSHED BACK' in the wee hours," the CM posted on 'X'.





"They disturb Puja festivities in Bangladesh, we won't allow it to happen in Bharat," Sarma said.





The CM, however, did not mention from which sector of Indo-Bangladesh the infiltrators were sent back.





More than 550 alleged infiltrators have been sent back in recent months.





Sarma had claimed on several occasions that the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam and each week at least 35-40 people are being sent back. -- PTI

