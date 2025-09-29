HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
26 Bangladeshi infiltrators sent back to their country from Assam: Himanta

Mon, 29 September 2025
The Assam police sent back 26 alleged Bangladeshi infiltrators to the neighbouring country from the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday. 

"The power of the divine Shakti destroys all evils - this time it is illegal infiltrators. With the blessings of Maa Durga, 26 illegal infiltrators have been 'PUSHED BACK' in the wee hours," the CM posted on 'X'. 

"They disturb Puja festivities in Bangladesh, we won't allow it to happen in Bharat," Sarma said. 

The CM, however, did not mention from which sector of Indo-Bangladesh the infiltrators were sent back. 

More than 550 alleged infiltrators have been sent back in recent months. 

Sarma had claimed on several occasions that the state government was committed to an infiltration-free Assam and each week at least 35-40 people are being sent back. -- PTI

