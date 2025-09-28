HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vijay announces Rs 20L relief to kin of stampede victims

Sun, 28 September 2025
12:46
TVK president Vijay on Sunday announced that Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of those who lost their lives at a stampede during his party's rally in Karur on September 27. 

The actor-politician said he is deeply anguished over the incident, which claimed more than 30 lives and left many others injured. 

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families in a social media post on Sunday, he said a sum of Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained injuries. 

"It is not a huge amount for the loss you have suffered. I know your loss cannot be replaced. It is an irreparable loss. However, it is my duty to stand next to you in this hour and share your grief," he said. -- PTI

