Vijay announces Rs 20L relief to kin of stampede victims

The actor-politician said he is deeply anguished over the incident, which claimed more than 30 lives and left many others injured.





Expressing his condolences to the bereaved families in a social media post on Sunday, he said a sum of Rs 20 lakh would be given to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh to those who sustained injuries.





"It is not a huge amount for the loss you have suffered. I know your loss cannot be replaced. It is an irreparable loss. However, it is my duty to stand next to you in this hour and share your grief," he said. -- PTI

